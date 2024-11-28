Meet Bengaluru's Chill Guy: A meme that is now doing the rounds on internet

Well, users were quick to notice that the meme which is meant to convey chill vibes, might not be doing so.



A few residents feel the Chill Guy sends a different message. One user humorously remarked, "He looks like he's judging me instead of exuding chill vibes." Others observed that despite the dog’s relaxed demeanour, it doesn’t appear all that calm. As one user put it, "He doesn’t look chilled."



Who is the 'Chill guy'?