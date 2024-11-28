Meet Bengaluru's Chill Guy: A meme that is now doing the rounds on internet

Chances are you have already been introduced to the latest meme sensation, the Chill Guy – an anthropomorphic brown dog. This meme has now reached the streets of Bengaluru, with a user on social media platform X sharing a photo on Thursday, November 28, showing a mural of the Chill Guy in HSR Layout Sector 1, reported Hindustan Times.
And here's the artist
Well, users were quick to notice that the meme which is meant to convey chill vibes, might not be doing so.
A few residents feel the Chill Guy sends a different message. One user humorously remarked, "He looks like he's judging me instead of exuding chill vibes." Others observed that despite the dog’s relaxed demeanour, it doesn’t appear all that calm. As one user put it, "He doesn’t look chilled."
Who is the 'Chill guy'?
The meme features a long-faced, cute dog that has come to symbolise calmness and confidence. Also known as the My Character meme, it has captured the attention of internet users globally and even made its way into the cryptocurrency world, where the dog is now associated with a crypto token.
The artist behind the Chill Guy meme, Philip Banks, has announced that the meme is now copyrighted. He plans to take legal action against any commercial use, especially in the cryptocurrency sector.
Banks confirmed he will not permit his art to be used for crypto-related purposes and will issue takedown notices for profit-driven uses of the meme.