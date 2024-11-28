Manipur autopsy reports: Eyeballs of 10-month-old boy missing, 2 others were shot

The autopsy report of a 10-month-old Manipur ethnic violence victim revealed that his eyeballs were missing from the sockets and the body was in a state of thawing.

The victim, Laishram Lamnganba, was among three women and three children, allegedly abducted and killed by the Kuki militants after a gunfight in Jiribam district on November 11 in which Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police personnel had gunned down 10 "armed militants", stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the autopsy report of the 10-month-old boy, the body had bruises and injuries while there was dislocation of the head. The autopsy reports of two other victims — an eight-year-old girl Telen Thajanganbi and a 31-year-old woman Telem Thoiboi — also came into the public domain.

The tongue of the minor girl was found protruded and the eyes were bulged out. She suffered extensive injuries, including bullet wounds, the autopsy report revealed.

The eyes of Telem Thoiboi were found dislodged from sockets. She suffered bullet injuries with the crushing of the scalp. The skull bones were found damaged and membranes missing.

The autopsy reports of the three other persons had come into the public domain recently. The post-mortem examinations of all six were conducted at Assam's Silchar Medical College and Hospital, stated The New Indian Express report.

The Imphal valley had witnessed widespread protests following the recovery of the bodies in places close to the Jiribam-Assam border. Irate mobs had targeted the houses and properties of over a dozen legislators, mostly from ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).