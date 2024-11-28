Jhansi Medical College fire: UP gov't has fired these three staff members

The Uttar Pradesh government dismissed the principal of Jhansi Medical College and suspended three staff members on Wednesday, November 27, following the report submitted by a four-member committee regarding the fire incident on November 15, which resulted in the death of 10 newborn children.



According to the PTI report, three college staff members — a chief superintendent, a junior engineer, and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) ward nursing sister in charge, have been suspended.



The action was taken by Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the health department.



According to officials, the principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi was also removed based on the findings of the committee, which was formed under Pathak's instructions.



The department has also given chargesheets to all those against whom action has been taken, reported PTI.



Deputy CM Pathak stated that an investigation has been ordered by the Jhansi divisional commissioner to look into the involvement of Dr Om Shankar Chaurasia, Head, Paediatrics department, and the incharge of the electrical department in the incident, as per PTI.



Deputy CM Pathak had also directed the principal secretary of the medical education department to establish a four-member committee, chaired by the director general, to investigate the incident.



He further emphasised that the Uttar Pradesh government is deeply concerned about the tragic event at the medical college.



"Every possible help has been provided to the families of the victims," the deputy chief minister said.