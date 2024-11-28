Italy: Higher education courses in high demand for Indian students

Italy offers several high-demand courses that provide excellent employment prospects, particularly for Indian students. Key areas with strong job markets include:
Italian engineering programmes, especially in automotive, mechanical, and civil engineering, are in high demand. Politecnico di Milano and Politecnico di Torino, for example, rank among the top 50 engineering schools globally.
With companies like Ferrari, Fiat, and Leonardo hiring, graduates in these fields have a job placement rate of over 85% within six months of graduation.
Known as the design capital of the world, Italy is home to institutions like Istituto Marangoni and Domus Academy. The fashion and design sector employs over 1 million people in Italy and has a strong job market for skilled graduates.
Indian students often find roles in fashion houses or industrial design studios with starting salaries averaging €25,000 – €30,000 annually.
Italy’s medical and life sciences programmes have a strong reputation globally. With a growing demand in biotech, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare sectors, there are over 200,000 job vacancies projected in these fields by 2026.
Indian graduates with qualifications in medicine, biotech, or healthcare management are well-positioned to enter this expanding sector.
Programmes in international business and management are increasingly popular, with top schools like Bocconi University ranking among Europe’s best. Job placement rates for these graduates are nearly 90%, with Italian and EU-based companies offering opportunities in finance, marketing, and consulting roles.