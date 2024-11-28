Indian YouTuber's encounter with Pakistani student in Iran is going viral for all the right reasons

Landed in a new country, and don't know what to and where to go? You may think that tech could help you, but do you think it could beat a human's assistance?
Here is how this Indian YouTuber with the username — "On Road Indian" discovered the kindness of strangers in Iran.
The YouTuber met a young Pakistani man, Hussain, at the airport in Iran. Hussain offered to help fix the vlogger's Virtual Private Network (VPN) issue, as the vlogger lacked a SIM card and internet connectivity.
However, resolving the VPN problem took longer than expected, so Hussain invited the vlogger to his home. They took a cab together to Hussain's place, and while Hussain went upstairs, the vlogger hesitated but ultimately accepted his help. The video showed that later, Hussain searched his room thoroughly to find a SIM card for the vlogger.
As the video progresses, the vlogger shares the events of the rest of his day in Iran. The student even takes him on a tour of the city, shares a meal with him, and introduces him to his family.
The video, which was uploaded two weeks ago, has garnered more than 59 thousand views on YouTube.
Many users underscored the kindness of the Iranians, while many said that a Pakistani helping an Indian was "wholesome" to watch.