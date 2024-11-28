Indian YouTuber's encounter with Pakistani student in Iran is going viral for all the right reasons

Landed in a new country, and don't know what to and where to go? You may think that tech could help you, but do you think it could beat a human's assistance?



Here is how this Indian YouTuber with the username — "On Road Indian" discovered the kindness of strangers in Iran.



The YouTuber met a young Pakistani man, Hussain, at the airport in Iran. Hussain offered to help fix the vlogger's Virtual Private Network (VPN) issue, as the vlogger lacked a SIM card and internet connectivity.



However, resolving the VPN problem took longer than expected, so Hussain invited the vlogger to his home. They took a cab together to Hussain's place, and while Hussain went upstairs, the vlogger hesitated but ultimately accepted his help. The video showed that later, Hussain searched his room thoroughly to find a SIM card for the vlogger.



As the video progresses, the vlogger shares the events of the rest of his day in Iran. The student even takes him on a tour of the city, shares a meal with him, and introduces him to his family.



The video, which was uploaded two weeks ago, has garnered more than 59 thousand views on YouTube.