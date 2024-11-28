Emerging trends in the field of Architecture that students should note

A

Architecture is a constantly evolving subject. The path to becoming an architect is extremely demanding, yet a sought-after field of study. As the world grapples with growing environmental challenges, architects are increasingly stepping beyond traditional design roles to embrace a focus on sustainability. The future of architecture involves crafting spaces that not only fulfil human needs but also actively contribute to environmental stewardship. To excel in sustainable design, architects require a unique blend of qualities that merge creativity with a deep understanding of ecological impacts.

Students of architecture will need to continue to learn and cultivate their curiosity and visionary thinking on concepts such as energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable materials, throughout their academic as well as professional lives to keep up with recent design technologies and trends. In addition, students must learn the traditional foundations of architecture along with the latest advancements in the field, such as sustainability and smart technology.

At Vivekanand Education Society's College of Architecture (VESCOA) we challenge students to balance creativity with the crucial technical aspects of architecture, structural integrity and building codes, within a limited time frame provided in an academic setting. The development of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is changing the means with which architects fundamentally perceive live experiences of their design and deal with stakeholders and clients. It can be rightly said that AR and VR are not only a technological advancements in the field of architecture but also a transformative progress in the method of execution of design projects, future collaborations and innovation in architecture and design.

At VESCOA, we are moving towards using effective visualisation and immersive technologies by setting ourselves a well-equipped AR/VR lab to enhance student learning. VR/AR could revolutionise design reviews and lead them towards better decisions.