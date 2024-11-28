Emerging trends in the field of Architecture that students should note
What trends do you foresee shaping the future of the education sector in India, particularly considering emerging technologies?
Architecture is a constantly evolving subject. The path to becoming an architect is extremely demanding, yet a sought-after field of study. As the world grapples with growing environmental challenges, architects are increasingly stepping beyond traditional design roles to embrace a focus on sustainability. The future of architecture involves crafting spaces that not only fulfil human needs but also actively contribute to environmental stewardship. To excel in sustainable design, architects require a unique blend of qualities that merge creativity with a deep understanding of ecological impacts.
Students of architecture will need to continue to learn and cultivate their curiosity and visionary thinking on concepts such as energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable materials, throughout their academic as well as professional lives to keep up with recent design technologies and trends. In addition, students must learn the traditional foundations of architecture along with the latest advancements in the field, such as sustainability and smart technology.
At Vivekanand Education Society's College of Architecture (VESCOA) we challenge students to balance creativity with the crucial technical aspects of architecture, structural integrity and building codes, within a limited time frame provided in an academic setting. The development of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is changing the means with which architects fundamentally perceive live experiences of their design and deal with stakeholders and clients. It can be rightly said that AR and VR are not only a technological advancements in the field of architecture but also a transformative progress in the method of execution of design projects, future collaborations and innovation in architecture and design.
At VESCOA, we are moving towards using effective visualisation and immersive technologies by setting ourselves a well-equipped AR/VR lab to enhance student learning. VR/AR could revolutionise design reviews and lead them towards better decisions.
How can educational institutions better collaborate with industries to ensure students are equipped with the skills needed for future employment?
We at VESCOA ensure that every student has access to good quality education and are dedicated to mentoring and developing the next generation of architects, imbibing in them the knowledge, skills and ethical considerations required for a successful career.
As an industry offering design services, the architectural fraternity in India needs to reach out further to different arms of the society in which we live. An architectural entrepreneur and leader need to be armed with three essential qualities, Curiosity, Empathy and Initiative, without which one cannot make an impact through one’s architecture. For aspiring students of architecture, I have a list of nine essential qualities for academic success, professional success and an approach to leadership, which reads as: Knowledge seeking, overcoming challenges, passion for the subject, striving for excellence, discipline, time management, ethical values, innovative thinking and a positive attitude.
VESCOA has a multi-pronged strategy for delivering learning opportunities as a higher education institute in architecture and design as well as a conductor of short & long-term certificate courses in niche areas in the design field. Having recognised several areas in which there was a demand for certified courses from professionals and students at varying ages and stages of their respective careers, the institute has evolved numerous course modules which cater to this demand.
VESCOA collaborates with pertinent industry leaders in each subject to design and deliver these courses for relevant participant learners. Participants undertaking these courses stand to benefit from a range of skills and education acquired therein.
In your opinion, what role does vocational training play in bridging the skill gap in various industries, and how can institutions like VESCOA enhance these programs?
By enhancing programmes for vocational training at institutions such as VESCOA, we can contribute to traversing the skill gap and preparing both students and faculty for future career opportunities and changing workforce requirements, respectively. It is necessary to strengthen partnerships with industries and customise training programmes on emerging trends in the industry. Students must be able to perform hands-on, practical design training through conduction of simulations and workshops at the institutional level to relate skills acquired during the training sessions, in the real-world. It is essential to provide timely feedback to both faculty and students to monitor the results being obtained from regular training sessions and whether the institute must work towards improvements in its vocational strategies.
Lastly, VESCOA has been in support and practices the need to incorporate soft skill training such as leadership qualities, effective communication skills and teamwork, which are all essential skills to cultivate for successful participation in the future workplace.