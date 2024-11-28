BJP demands probe into engaging of private school students for Udhayanidhi's birthday celebration

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries led by their Tamil Nadu start-up wing President Ananthan Ayyasamy petitioned the District Collector AK Kamal Kishore, seeking an inquiry into an incident where students from different private schools were allegedly made to wait for hours to celebrate Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's birthday in the presence of DMK functionaries, including District Secretary V Jayabalan.

According to the petitioners, the event, held on Monday, November 25, at a private school near Courtallam, reportedly involved more than 1,000 students who were asked to wait for hours in the playground under the sun and the students were allegedly instructed to perform yoga and chant 'Happy Birthday Udhay Anna'.

BJP functionaries claimed that students from over 20 private schools across the district were brought to the event, with a few schools reportedly collecting Rs 500 from each student as a participation fee.

"Students were handed shields worth Rs 50 featuring images of DMK leaders and District Secretary Jayabalan. Transport costs were also separately collected in some schools," Ananthan alleged.