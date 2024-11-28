Bengaluru: College forgets to issue internal marks, two students suffer for over 4.5 years without degrees

Two students from Tamil Nadu who came to Bengaluru to study, are shattered today as their college, affiliated to Bangalore University, failed to issue their degree certificates even four years after their course completion.

Repeated visits to the university and college have been in vain, and the duo has been getting false assurances that the certificates will be given soon, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Vignesh V works as a data entry operator at a Tiruppur concern. He was able to get the job using only his Class XII certificate. Rakshita Priya failed to get employment and was unable to apply for government jobs which require a degree.

Vignesh told The New Indian Express, "We were both students of BSc (Physics, Maths and Electronics) at RBANMS College in Ulsoor, affiliated to Bangalore University, in 2017. Since there were only five in the batch, the college decided to close the course and we were told to shift to other colleges affiliated to the University from the second year. We both shifted to HKES Sree Veerendra Patil Degree College in Seshadripuram."

Trouble began as the duo opted for Tamil as their second language. "At the time of admission, we brought it to their attention that they did not have a Tamil teacher. However, we were promised the issue will be taken care of. For the third semester in 2018, our internals marks were left blank for Tamil. We never got the marksheet for that semester. However, for the fourth semester, we were given good marks in Tamil internals," he explained.

They repeatedly asked for the third semester marksheet before they completed the course, and by February 2020, their course was completed, but they did not get the marksheet, Vignesh added.

"We repeatedly visited the college administrative staff, requested over phone, mail and messages but it is November 2024 and we still haven't got them," he added.

Priya said, "We visited the University and were told to approach them only through the college. They said the column for internals was left blank by the college and the staff there needs to fill it up. My last visit was in June and I was told we need to pay Rs 25,000 to the college to get our internals marksheet as the cost has gone up multifold now."

Back at Vellore now, Priya is set to get married shortly. "We can only get low-paid jobs with our Class XII marksheet which I don't want to take up. I wanted to opt for a government job," she added.

HKES College admissions-in-charge VL Prasad showed a complete lack of urgency to the plight of the students and said he was aware of it. "I have explained the issue to our principal too and she asked me to visit the university and sort it out," he said.

He said he plans to go next week. "The university generally holds melas to sort out issues. I can raise the issue at that time. The students are to blame too. Before leaving college, they should have somehow got the issue sorted out."