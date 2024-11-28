'Because of Kurkure...': Telangana gov't blames Maganoor food poisoning on snack

Expressing anger at the officials over the recurring food poisoning cases in the Maganoor Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Narayanpet district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court criticised officials over their inaction, asking them whether they would intervene only after HC orders.

Meanwhile, the government asserted that it has taken action against a few officials based on a preliminary report and blamed Kurkure, a spicy snack, for repeated instances of food poisoning in the school, reported The New Indian Express.

The court granted the government two days to submit a detailed report and adjourned the hearing to December 2.

Court warns

Making it clear that such negligence in handling children’s welfare was unacceptable, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, asked, “Are the district education officers sleeping? If food meant for children turns into poison, isn’t it inhuman?”

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Keetinidi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, President of Help the People Charitable Trust. It alleged that mid-day meals (MDM) in government schools were of the prescribed quality and nutritional standards as defined by the National Food Security Act, 2013.

The PIL also sought the formation of a committee to regulate private school fees.

Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, representing the petitioner, highlighted multiple instances of food poisoning in government schools, including Maganoor, where 100 students reportedly fell ill on November 20, followed by another 30 on November 26. Similar incidents were reported in Burugupally village, Gangadhar mandal, where a child died, he added.

Directing officials to act with urgency, the division bench questioned the absence of a response despite repeated incidents. The court warned that it might suspend the District Educational Officer if immediate action was not taken, adding, “In this age of technology, why is there no detailed report even after a week?,” reported The New Indian Express.

AAG's version

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Mohammad Imran Khan appeared on behalf of the government. He assured the court of the government’s commitment to student welfare, stating, “Children are the assets of the state and our future hope. We will protect them like the apple of our eye.”

As per an initial investigation, the AAG informed the court that a food poisoning case, linked to upma, was reported on November 20, for which corrective measures were implemented immediately.

Background story

On November 24, as many as 27 students fell ill after consuming locally purchased snacks (Kurkure), unrelated to the school meal, he said, adding that approximately 400 students had school-provided lunches that day, but only those who ate external food were affected.

The AAG assured the court that serious action, including suspension of those responsible, would be taken after a thorough investigation. He requested two days to submit a detailed report.

Subsequently, the bench instructed the commissioner of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department and the director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) to collect food samples from each district for lab testing. The quality and nutritional value of the meals were to be examined in accordance with Schedule 2 of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

A detailed report on food poisoning incidents, actions taken, and preventive measures was to be submitted within two days, the court said, adjourning the matter to December 2.