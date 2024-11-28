Australia passes bill to ban social media for youngsters below 16

Australia’s parliament has passed a law aimed at achieving what no other government has managed, and what many parents have attempted, that is, preventing children from using social media.



Today, Thursday, November 28, the Australian Senate passed the bill by a vote of 34 to 19, banning children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, reported The Guardian.



The new legislation was introduced in response to what Labour Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, described as a "clear, causal link between the rise of social media and the harm [to] the mental health of young Australians.”



What is the bill?

The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill will now prohibit social media platforms from allowing users under the age of 16 to access their services.



If they violate the rules, fines of up to 50 million Australian Dollars (US$32 million) will be imposed on companies.



However, the bill lacks specifics on how it will work, stating only that companies must take reasonable steps to verify users' ages.



Further details will be provided following a trial of age-assurance technology, scheduled for completion in mid-2025.



The bill will not come into effect for another 12 months.



Criticisms against the move

According to The Guardian, many academics, politicians, and advocacy groups have raised concerns that the government’s proposed ban could have its consequences.



It may lead teenagers to browse the dark web or may make them feel more isolated.



Questions have been raised about the practicality of the measure, with many expressing concerns that the process is being rushed, and now since the ban would be in circulation, users might share their valuable personal data when companies ask them to prove their age.

