Ananda Krishnan, the tycoon whose son renounced $5 billion inheritance, passes away

Malaysia's business tycoon, Ananda Krishnan, whose only son made headlines recently by renouncing his claim to a $5 billion inheritance at the age of 18 to dedicate his life to Buddhist monasticism, passed away at the age of 86, according to a statement released by his private investment company today, Thursday, November 28, reported Reuters.



Krishnan was one of Malaysia's wealthiest individuals, with a business empire that included telecommunications, satellites, media, oil, gas, and real estate. Additionally, he held investments in India's Aircel and Sri Lanka's SLTMobitel.



His only son, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, to everyone's surprise, declared to devote his life to Buddhism, supported by his father's own devout beliefs. He currently serves as the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery, situated near the Thailand-Myanmar border.



Siripanyo's mother Monwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban is of Thai royal descent, which also links Ven Ajahn with nobility.



He spent his early years in London, where he received his education in the United Kingdom (UK). Siripanyo is fluent in eight languages and is recognised for his openness to diverse cultures. This international upbringing has influenced his unique approach to Buddhist teachings.



He was recently compared to the fictional character of Julian Mantle in The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari.



The South China Morning Post described Siripanyo’s approach to life as one that blends detachment with responsibility. While he relies on the generosity of others, he does not reject the comforts of his privileged background when needed. His journey — from trading billions for mindfulness — reflects the timeless conflict between material wealth and spiritual fulfilment.