All educational institutions shut in Puducherry and Karaikal as rains lash Tamil Nadu

A holiday has been declared for all government and private schools, government-aided schools, and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal today, November 28, 2024. Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam declared a holiday due to the heavy rains in the state, The Economic Times reported.

Rain-related incidents, including the collapse of an old house at Tarangampadi and the wall of a Dharga's tank at Jambuvanodai in Tiruvarur district. Additionally, trees were uprooted, and some fell on nearby electricity poles, causing power failure, and many localities were inundated.

According to an IMD's (India Meteorological Department) rainfall update, very heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas, including Nagapattinam (19 cm) and Chennai (13 cm), from 8.30 am on November 26 until 8.30 am the following day. There was widespread heavy rainfall, including in the delta areas, and the rest of the state experienced mild to moderate showers. NDRF and state teams have been deployed in Delta districts and Chennai as well.

Holiday declared

Due to the rains, November 27 has been declared a holiday for schools and colleges, including Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. A holiday has been declared only for schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, and Kanchipuram.

According to the IMD's bulletin, the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is about 370 km southeast of Nagapattinam and 550 km southeast of Chennai. The deep depression is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27, and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts are predicted to get heavy to very heavy rain.