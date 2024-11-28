A unique 'green literature festival' is set to begin in Bengaluru from December 7. Here are details

Bengaluru, get ready for an exciting ride as you will soon be spoilt for choice, with over 500 events celebrating art, music, and literature.



What is the GreenLitFest?

According to PTI, the event at Bengaluru Habba is set to take place between November 30 and December 15, as the city's public spaces will be transformed into cultural hubs.



Among them is the fourth edition of the GreenLitFest (GLF) which will be held on December 7 at Cubbon Park's Century Club.



Benedict Parmanand, Founder of the festival, told PTI that In just three years, GLF has evolved into a dynamic platform for nature writing, reading, filmmaking, photography, and art. It also hosts green dialogues, festivals, book launches, workshops, and nature walks.



More details on GLF 2024

GLF 2024, according to Paramanand, will feature discussions on topics like the Nilgiris, Rewilding, climate tech, India's trees, and opportunities in green transition and entrepreneurship.



He further added that a notable highlight this year is a dedicated Children's Festival on the sidelines of GLF.



There will be a panel discussion as well on Climate Anxiety to Climate Action, an event called The Writers' Pitch with Mattew Pye, Alister Scott, and Rajan Mehta, and workshops for teachers, journalists, and aspiring writers.



On December 7, three awards will be given in each category at GLF 2024: one GLF Book of the Year and two Honour Books.



Paramanand further told PTI that the goal is to showcase the diversity of environmental literature from India and encourage readership.



The Honour Book Awards will be presented by environmentalist and Kannada filmmaker Suresh Heblikar.