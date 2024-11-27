Tribal minor sexually assaulted; 4 Chhattisgarh gov’t officials, including headmaster, arrested

In a horrific case of institutional abuse, four government officials have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old tribal student in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, with the perpetrators filming the assaults and using the videos to blackmail the victim.

The arrested officials include the school principal, headmaster, a teacher, and a local forest deputy ranger. According to Surguja range Inspector General (IG) Ankit Garg, police are investigating potential broader involvement in the case, stated a report by Times of India.

The victim, a Class XI student known for her academic performance, was reportedly targeted after her computer classes. On November 15, one of the teachers offered her a ride home, instead taking her to a rented location where the other accused were waiting.

Police revealed that the accused not only sexually assaulted the minor but also recorded the attacks on video. They subsequently used these explicit recordings to threaten and blackmail the traumatised student, preventing her from reporting the crime.

The teenager, deeply traumatised, eventually reported the incident, leading to the swift arrest of all four suspects.

"We are thoroughly investigating this matter and will take action against anyone found involved," IG Garg stated.

Local authorities are providing support to the victim and continuing their investigation.