Tragic collision on Lucknow-Agra expressway claimed lives of 5 doctors from UP's University of Medical Sciences

Five doctors were killed, and one person was critically injured in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district early today, Wednesday, November 27, according to an India Today report.



Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand confirmed that all five victims died at the scene. These victims were identified as Dr Anirudh Verma, 29 from Agra, Dr Santosh Kumar Maurya, 46 from Bhadohi, Dr Arun Kumar 34 from Kannauj, Dr Nardev 35 from Bareilly and Rakesh Kumar 38.



A medical expert, Dr CP Pal told IANS that the group was associated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, and was returning from a wedding in Lucknow when the accident occurred.



He stated, "The incident took place between 3.00 and 3.30 am. An ambulance arrived with six patients, of whom five were already dead. One is critically injured, and we are currently treating him. They were travelling in an Innova car that collided with a truck."