RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI peels back layers of evidence tampering

In a shocking development, as reported by IANS, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is meticulously dissecting the autopsy report of the junior doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, uncovering potential evidence tampering that could rewrite the narrative of this heinous crime.

The investigation has taken a forensic turn, with CBI officials conducting a comprehensive analysis of post-mortem reports from the same day as the victim's autopsy. Forensic experts are now scrutinising these documents to identify any anomalies that might expose a deliberate attempt to conceal crucial evidence.

Multiple red flags have emerged during the investigation. Investigators are particularly intrigued by two critical irregularities: the autopsy was conducted after sunset — a clear breach of standard medical protocols — and the post-mortem process was concluded in an unusually short timeframe. Adding to the suspicion, the video recording of the autopsy was made in inexplicably dim lighting, raising serious questions about the transparency of the procedure.

Sources reveal that the investigation is operating on two parallel tracks. The first focuses on the core crime — the rape and murder — while the second concentrates on potential evidence tampering. Biological evidence forms the cornerstone of the murder investigation, with civic volunteer Sanjay Roy identified as the "sole prime accused" in the initial charge sheet.

However, the evidence tampering investigation hinges on circumstantial evidence, with two key figures under intense scrutiny: former RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and former Tala Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Abhijit Mondal.

The CBI's methodical approach involves collecting and comparing multiple autopsy reports, seeking to expose any qualitative differences that might indicate intentional manipulation. Through rigorous interrogations and forensic analysis, investigators are piecing together a complex puzzle that goes beyond the initial crime.

This case has transformed from a straightforward murder investigation into a high-stakes probe that challenges the integrity of medical and law enforcement institutions, promising to reveal the truth behind one of Kolkata's most disturbing recent criminal cases.