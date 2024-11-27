Postgrad aspirants brace for NEET-PG's wild ride — yet again — as 2025 exam dates remain a mystery

In a move that has left many medical students across India feeling anxious and frustrated, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the exam schedule for various postgraduate tests — with the notable exception of the crucial National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam.

The announcement, shared on social media by officials, revealed tentative dates for exams like NEET - Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), NEET - Super Speciality (SS), and others. However, the NEET-PG date, a key milestone for thousands of aspiring doctors, was conspicuously absent from the list.

"Why is NEET PG so obsessed with changing dates?" lamented medical student Dr Sahil Chahal (@chahal304) on X. His sentiment was echoed by many of his peers, who have grown weary of the constant uncertainty surrounding one of India's most competitive entrance tests.