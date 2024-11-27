Postgrad aspirants brace for NEET-PG's wild ride — yet again — as 2025 exam dates remain a mystery

In a move that has left many medical students across India feeling anxious and frustrated, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the exam schedule for various postgraduate tests — with the notable exception of the crucial National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam.
The announcement, shared on social media by officials, revealed tentative dates for exams like NEET - Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), NEET - Super Speciality (SS), and others. However, the NEET-PG date, a key milestone for thousands of aspiring doctors, was conspicuously absent from the list.
"Why is NEET PG so obsessed with changing dates?" lamented medical student Dr Sahil Chahal (@chahal304) on X. His sentiment was echoed by many of his peers, who have grown weary of the constant uncertainty surrounding one of India's most competitive entrance tests.
Another student, Dr Anuj Aggarwal (@AnujAggarwal44), quipped that the "first date of NEET PG 2025 (to be changed multiple times thereafter)" would be announced soon, underscoring the frustration felt by many.
The NBEMS notification did state that the NEET PG dates will be announced "in due course of time," but for students who have already endured numerous postponements and changes, this provides little comfort, that's about as reassuring as a doctor saying "the test results will be back... eventually."
"Neet PG aspirants get ready for a bumpy ride :)," commented user @ayyo_howw, capturing the sentiment of many who feel the constant uncertainty has turned their preparation into an extreme sport.
As the medical community awaits clarity on the NEET PG exam schedule, the underlying message is clear: the road ahead for these aspiring doctors remains uncertain, testing their resilience and determination in the face of persistent administrative challenges.