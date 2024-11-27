"ONOS specifically designed to address inequities in access to scholarly resources": UGC Chief

A

The packages offered to the universities will be comprehensive. UGC understands the importance of institutional autonomy. Universities will continue to have the freedom to subscribe to additional journals using their institutional internal resources beyond the ONOS packages to cater to specific needs.

For example, a specialised bioscience university will likely have access to a broad selection of journals, including those beyond its core discipline, through ONOS. If they require a highly specialised journal not included in the package, they are free to subscribe to it independently using their internal resources.

The primary goal of ONOS is to maximise access to high-quality research for all Indian universities, ensuring a level playing field and enhance the research ecosystem while respecting the individual needs and preferences of each institution.