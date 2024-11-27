Manipur gov't orders school closures in affected districts following recent unrest

On Tuesday, November 26, the Manipur government announced an indefinite extension of the closure of all schools and colleges in districts under curfew, starting from Wednesday, November 27.



The educational institutions in these districts namely Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, and Jiribam will remain closed from today, Wednesday, November 27, until further orders, reported Hindustan Times.



Why are schools declared closed?

Educational institutions in these Manipur districts have shut down since November 16.



An order issued by the Directorate of Education said, "All schools of the state government and government-aided, private and central schools located in valley districts will continue to remain closed from November 27, 2024 till further order."



A separate order has declared that government educational institutions, government-aided colleges under the Higher and Technical Education Department, and state universities in districts with a curfew will remain closed until further notice.



Meanwhile, curfew has been relaxed in all five valley districts and Jiribam from 5 am to 12 noon, according to orders issued by the district magistrates, to enable people to purchase essential items and medicines.



Discovery of dead bodies of Meitei people ignited violence

The decision was taken after the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively.



The deceased belonged to the Meitei community after they had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11, giving rise to severe unrest in the area.