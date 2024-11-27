JNU begins PhD admission process for 2024-25; registrations close on December 2

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the application process portal for admission to its PhD programmes for the 2024-25 academic year.



Admissions will be based on the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET), Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores.



What should candidates note?



1) Interested candidates can apply for the PhD programmes on the official website, jnu.ac.in.



2) The deadline for registration is December 2.



3) Candidates are required to first browse through the e-prospectus for PhD programmes available on the university website and check the eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other details.



4) Candidates will have to apply separately for admission through NET (UGC-CSIR), JRF, or GATE (only for schools of engineering).



JNU had previously announced it would accept NET scores for PhD admissions in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, but had proposed to shift to in-house PhD entrance exams due to the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam this year, for now the plan has been scrapped, reported The Indian Express.