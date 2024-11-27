Italy for higher education: Scholarships and financial aid options

Italy is highly supportive of Indian students through scholarships and financial aid opportunities, making it one of Europe’s most affordable study destinations. Many scholarships cover tuition fees and help with living expenses, easing the financial load. Key programmes include:
Tailored for Indian and international students, this government-backed program provides €8,000 per year for master’s studies in fields like engineering, technology, and architecture. Students also gain valuable internships with top Italian companies, boosting their employability post-graduation.
Many Italian universities offer scholarships up to €10,000 annually, which can significantly reduce or even cover tuition fees. Politecnico di Milano, for example, offers the DSU scholarship, which covers 100% of tuition for eligible students.
The University of Bologna’s Unibo Action 1 & 2 Scholarships offer Indian students up to €11,000 to cover academic expenses and living costs.
Italian regional governments, such as those in Lombardy and Lazio, provide financial aid programs specifically for international students. Indian students can apply for awards ranging from €2,000 to €7,000 annually to help with tuition, accommodation, and living expenses.
These regional scholarships are based on financial need and academic merit, allowing Indian students to study without major financial burdens.
These scholarships provide a strong incentive for Indian students to pursue their academic goals in Italy, covering up to 100% of fees and offering additional support for living expenses.
By making Italy affordable, these programs help Indian students access high-quality European education without high financial pressures.