Andhra Pradesh: Delay in BPharma counselling leaves students in limbo

Delay in counselling of Bachelor of Pharmacy course is causing significant distress among the students and parents across the state of Andhra Pradesh as nearly half of the academic year has already passed.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducts AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) every year to facilitate admissions into institutions. Though counselling for engineering courses had already been completed, the process for B. Pharma is yet to commence, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This year’s EAPCET, held between May 16 and 23, saw attendance of 80,766 students with 70,352 qualifying.

The APSCHE announced the results on June 11, however, even after five months it is yet to initiate the admission process for the students who intend to opt the pharma course, leaving their future in uncertainty.

As per 2022 figures, there are 1,520 seats in 128 pharmacy colleges in the State, including 39 government institutions. Due to the delay, many of the students risk losing central government scholarships, adding to their woes.

Sharing her dissatisfaction with The New Indian Express, Radha Kumari Vangapudi, a student awaiting counselling, said, "I have been waiting for six months. I am worried about my future if I don't secure a seat in counselling as classes in neighbouring States have already commenced."

Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) President Malireddy Kotareddy expressed concern over the inaction, stating that many students have migrated to other States where the admission process has been completed. He urged the state government to act swiftly, as the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class (SC, ST, OBC), Minority, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students relying on fee reimbursement schemes would otherwise have to endure hardships.

PAAP Secretary S Narahari appealed to the State government to begin the counselling process immediately to safeguard the future of students. He mentioned that a letter addressing the issue was also sent to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister N Lokesh.

TV Narayana, State President of the AP Private Pharmacy College Managements Association, urged the government to expedite approvals for 38 colleges still awaiting permission for admissions. He stated that while 90 colleges have been approved, the delay for the remaining colleges has stalled the counselling process.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, APSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof K Ram Mohan Rao announced that the notification for Bachelor of Pharmacy admissions will be released on Wednesday. He revealed that the delay of approval from Pharmacy Council of India has hindered the counselling process. Approvals for 38 private colleges will be issued once the government orders (GOs) are received to admit students, he said.