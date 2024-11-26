Why are US universities urging international students to return before Trump's inauguration in Jan 2025?

The universities in the United States (US) have been urging international students and staff to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, due to concerns over his proposed mass deportation plans, reported Brandon Drenon of the BBC.



According to the report, Trump, a Republican, has vowed to carry out the largest deportation operation in US history, with military support.



Here is what the Trump administration is onto

According to the Higher Ed Immigration portal, over 4,00,000 undocumented students are currently enrolled in US higher education.



Officials in Trump’s incoming administration have indicated plans to create large detention centres for undocumented immigrants facing deportation.



Tom Homan, the incoming border czar, has stated that violent criminals and national security threats will be prioritised for removal. However, this has not eased concerns within the higher education community, reported BBC.



Universities issue caution

In November, the University of Massachusetts issued a travel advisory to its international students and faculty, urging them to "strongly consider" returning to campus before President-elect Trump takes office on January 20.



According to the BBC report, Yale University's Office of International Students and Scholars hosted a webinar this month to address student concerns about possible changes in immigration policy, as reported by the student newspaper. This included foreign-born students protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.



The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Wesleyan University have also issued travel advisories, urging students and staff to return to the US before inauguration day.



Trump's past activities

In his first week in office in 2017, Trump signed an executive order banning nationals from several predominantly Muslim countries, as well as North Korea and Venezuela, from entering the US. During his first term, he also proposed restrictions on student visas.



He had also attempted to end the programme which began during former US President Obama's presidency, which shielded over half a million migrants who came to the US as children from deportation.