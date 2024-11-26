THIS is the pickup line NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang used to win his wife over

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang amused the audience at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology when he shared the pickup line he used to win over his wife when they were both teenagers, reported Hindustan Times.



NVIDIA is a software company that designs and manufactures graphics processing units (GPUs), application programming interfaces (APIs), and system-on-a-chip units (SoCs). Its market value surpassed three trillion dollars in 2024, making it one of the most valuable corporations after the Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom.



The CEO shared, "I was 16 when I went to college and I met my wife when I was 17," further adding that she was his classmate and amongst the three females in a class of 200.



The Nvidia CEO humorously mentioned that he looked like a kid at the time and wondered how he could approach his now-wife, who was 19 back then.



His approach was not only direct but also filled with humour. He chose a “foolproof pickup line” – “Do you wanna see my homework?”



This playful tactic, along with his promise to study with her every Sunday, with his ambitious goal of becoming a CEO by the age of 30, ultimately won her over.



According to the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering website, Jensen Huang met Lori Wills at the university, where they were lab partners. They married five years after meeting and have two children, Madison and Spencer.



Madison is currently a director of marketing at Nvidia, while Spencer serves as a senior product manager at the company.



Jensen Huang was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Engineering for his outstanding contributions to "technology and engineering, especially in AI and graphics processing" at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.