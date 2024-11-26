Student protesters decry violence in Sambhal; brutally beaten and detained

A confrontation erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, during a court-ordered survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, leaving four people dead and sparking widespread protests by student activists.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, November 24, when a court-appointed team arrived to survey the Mughal-era mosque, following a petition claiming a Harihar temple had previously occupied the site. What started as a routine legal process quickly escalated into violent confrontations between local residents and police.

According to official reports, three individuals identified as Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman were killed during the unrest. Protesters clashed with police, pelting stones and attempting to set vehicles ablaze. Law enforcement responded with tear gas and baton charges.

In response to these events, the All India Students' Association (AISA) organised a protest march to UP Bhavan, Delhi, demanding accountability for the killings. However, Delhi Police swiftly intervened, brutally beating and detaining student protesters, according to a statement from the student group.

Key student leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Dhananjay and AISA Delhi State Secretary Neha, were among those arrested. Activists report that detainees were not informed about their detention location, raising serious concerns about civil liberties.

The AISA protest aimed to hold UP Police accountable for the deaths, expose what they term an "anti-Muslim agenda", bring Vishnu Shankar to justice, and challenge the government's handling of the mosque survey incident. It highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding religious sites and the complex interactions between legal processes, local sentiments, and state apparatus in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities have since filed seven First Information Reports (FIRs), arresting 25 people, including Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq. The district remains under prohibitory orders with internet services suspended.