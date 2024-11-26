Stagnant sewage water sparks health concerns at KK Government Women's College, Pudukkottai

Students at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women (Autonomous), Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, are grappling with health concerns due to stagnant sewage water surrounding the campus and waterlogging inside the premises.

The situation, worsened by incessant rains, has led to a severe mosquito menace and an overwhelmingly foul odour, disrupting daily life and raising fears of disease outbreaks.

The drainage systems on the northern and western sides of the campus have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Students report being unable to focus on studies or activities due to the constant buzzing of insects and the stench emanating from the stagnant water, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The smell is unbearable, and mosquitoes are everywhere," said a second-year student.

"The water stagnation near the ground area is particularly bad, and we're worried about falling sick with diseases like dengue, especially after the rains,"the student shared.

The issue has drawn criticism from community members.

S Viswanathan, a retired professor and activist, condemned the local corporation officials for their inaction. He demanded urgent measures to clear the drainage and ensure the smooth flow of water during rains.

"This has been an ongoing problem, and it's time for the authorities to act. The safety of these students cannot be compromised any longer," Viswanathan said.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) representative Janarthanan also urged the college administration to act swiftly.

"Immediate steps must be taken to drain the water and maintain hygiene on campus to protect students health," he emphasised.

The college administration assured to resolve the issue.

"The health and safety of our students is our top priority. We will ensure that this is addressed without delay," a college official said.

Meanwhile, corporation officials assured that actions were being taken. "Fogging operations will be carried out to tackle the mosquito problem, and long-term plans for regular drainage maintenance are being prepared," an official stated