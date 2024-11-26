Post-study work opportunities are available for Indian students in Italy

Indian students in Italy benefit from various post-study work opportunities, which are supported by Italy's flexible visa policies for international graduates. Ravi Srivastava Co-Founder of YES Italy, tells us
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

What post-study work opportunities are available for Indian students in Italy, and how does the post-study work visa benefit them in securing employment after graduation? 

1. Post-study work visa:

  1. Italy offers a one-year post-graduation work visa to non-European Union (EU) students, which allows graduates to stay and look for employment after completing their degree. During this period, they can take up any job related to their field of study.

  2. This visa is an excellent opportunity for Indian students to gain work experience in Italy, and in many cases, students can transition to a long-term work visa after securing employment.

2. Job opportunities

  1. Graduates from high-demand fields such as engineering, design, business, technology, and healthcare can find opportunities in Italy’s thriving job market.

  2. Sectors like automotive engineering, fashion design, and Information Technology (IT) are actively seeking skilled professionals. According to data, 75% of engineering and technology graduates in Italy find employment within a year of graduation, with an average salary of €28,000 – €35,000 annually.

3. Permanent residency pathway

After completing a year of work on a post-study visa, graduates can apply for a long-term work visa, and after five years of continuous employment, they can apply for permanent residency in Italy, offering a clear pathway to settle in the country.

4. Internships and industry connections

Italy is home to global companies like Ferrari, Prada, and UniCredit, many of which have close ties with universities, offering internships and job opportunities. Over 60% of students who undertake internships with these companies are offered full-time positions.

Italy
Visa
post-study

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com