What post-study work opportunities are available for Indian students in Italy, and how does the post-study work visa benefit them in securing employment after graduation?
Italy offers a one-year post-graduation work visa to non-European Union (EU) students, which allows graduates to stay and look for employment after completing their degree. During this period, they can take up any job related to their field of study.
This visa is an excellent opportunity for Indian students to gain work experience in Italy, and in many cases, students can transition to a long-term work visa after securing employment.
Graduates from high-demand fields such as engineering, design, business, technology, and healthcare can find opportunities in Italy’s thriving job market.
Sectors like automotive engineering, fashion design, and Information Technology (IT) are actively seeking skilled professionals. According to data, 75% of engineering and technology graduates in Italy find employment within a year of graduation, with an average salary of €28,000 – €35,000 annually.
After completing a year of work on a post-study visa, graduates can apply for a long-term work visa, and after five years of continuous employment, they can apply for permanent residency in Italy, offering a clear pathway to settle in the country.
Italy is home to global companies like Ferrari, Prada, and UniCredit, many of which have close ties with universities, offering internships and job opportunities. Over 60% of students who undertake internships with these companies are offered full-time positions.