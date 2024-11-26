"No cameras in girls bathroom at Gudlavalleru engg college": Police

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji and Superintendent of Police (SP) R Gangadhar Rao confirmed that there were no hidden cameras in the girl's hostel bathrooms in Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In an official release on Monday, November 25, the officials explained that forensic science experts thoroughly verified all the electronic gadgets seized from the students and concluded that there were no videos and photos supporting the allegations of students.

It may be recalled that on August 30, hundreds of students staged a protest alleging that two final-year engineering students installed cameras in the girls' bathrooms in the hostel and shared those videos with other students.

This not only sparked protests but also concerns regarding the violation of privacy of girl students.

As per reports, over 300 photos and videos were leaked, and people even bought the same from the accused, Vijay Kumar, a final year BTech student. Reports say police arrested him and seized his laptop.

Following the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered police to carry out a detailed probe and instructed them to use advanced technology to verify the allegations, stated The New Indian Express report.