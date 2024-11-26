Nightmare continues: Maganoor school's third food poisoning strikes

In a shocking display of administrative negligence, the Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor of Narayanpet district, Telangana has once again become ground zero for a student health crisis, with nearly 30 children falling victim to what appears to be a systematic failure of basic food safety protocols.

The incident today, November 26, marks the third alarming episode in just one week, sending parents into a state of panic and raising serious questions about the district's commitment to student welfare. Around 3.30 pm, students began experiencing severe stomach pains and nausea after consuming the mid-day meal, forcing a desperate scramble to transport the sick children to Makthal government hospital, stated a report by Telangana Today.

The scene was chaotic: With no ambulances available, students were bundled into cars and private vehicles, a stark testament to the local administration's unpreparedness. This latest outbreak follows a previous incident which occurred last Wednesday, on November 20 where over 50 students were hospitalised after consuming worm-infested food.

What makes this saga more appalling is the revelation that the 15 students who were transferred to the Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar, undergoing treatment were served contaminated worm-infected meals, turning a bad situation into a potential health disaster. The district administration's response of suspending three officials and issuing show cause notices appears to be mere tokenism in the face of repeated failures.

Additional Collector Ben Shalom's ongoing investigation offered little comfort to worried parents who are demanding comprehensive action and accountability.

As Maganoor's school becomes a symbol of systemic breakdown, one question looms large: How many more children must suffer before real change happens?