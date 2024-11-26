‘Matka Man’ brings NSUI back to power after 7 years at DU

After seven years and two months, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has reclaimed the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) presidency, breaking the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) long reign. In this exclusive interview, the newly elected president, Rounak Khatri, widely known as the 'Matka Man of DU,' shares his journey, his priorities, and his vision for a student-first campus.

The nickname stems from his early initiative of installing earthen pots (matkas) across the campus to provide clean drinking water. “I funded the matkas myself because students didn’t even have access to water. This wasn’t about elections; it was about solving a basic problem,” he explained.

Reflecting on the gruelling election process particulary the delays due to the Delhi High Court intervention regarding the widespread defacement during the campaigning, he said, “The two months before the results were tormenting due to delays in the election process. It was hectic, frustrating, and tested my patience, but the win proved that students value action over empty promises.”

When asked how he broke ABVP’s seven-year streak, he didn’t mince his words: “I actually worked. Previous candidates made promises they never fulfilled. I delivered on basics like clean water, better infrastructure, and accountability, which is what students truly need.”

The president shared his key priorities for the coming year. First on his agenda is addressing basic infrastructure issues. “Clean drinking water, hygienic washrooms, and proper classrooms, these are fundamental, yet students continue to struggle with them,” he emphasised.

His second focus is reforming the quality of education. “Faculty inefficiency is a major issue. In off-campus colleges like Bhagini Nivedita and Swami Shraddhanand, teachers arrive late, skip classes, or simply don’t show up. My seniors from the law faculty recall a time when permanent faculty ensured top-quality education. Today, the overreliance on temporary faculty has led to a decline. This needs urgent attention,” he said.

The third major goal is to finally introduce a reliable bus service for students commuting between PGs and colleges in both North and South campuses. “Every year, student unions promise this, but nothing ever happens. I’m determined to change that,” he stated.

The conversation also touched upon a recent controversy at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, where a Dalit student alleged casteist slurs and assaults were used by the principal against him. “We are in constant touch with the student. DUSU will move court not just against the principal but against all authorities responsible. Students must feel free to voice their grievances without fear of harassment,” he said.

Accommodation challenges are another critical issue he plans to address. The shortage of hostels forces students to pay exorbitant rents for PG accommodations, particularly in North Campus. “It’s exploitation. In North Campus, students pay Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for facilities that cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 elsewhere. Past leaders didn’t even file RTIs to investigate surplus funds or land for hostels and make promises without understanding the basics. I’ll file one soon and also consult my legal team on Delhi rent control laws to tackle the unfair pricing,” he explained.

The president concluded with a firm resolve: “This victory isn’t about matkas or campaigns — it’s about delivering real change. My focus is on building a DU where students’ voices matter and their basic needs are met. Change starts small, but I’m ready to take those steps,” he says, reflecting his sharp focus on action, accountability, and addressing long-neglected issues.

As he takes charge, students across DU are hoping for a transformative era led by someone who values deeds over words.