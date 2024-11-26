Grieving parents of deceased RG Kar doctor seek justice: Visit Bengal Assembly

In a heart-wrenching plea for justice, the parents of a young female doctor brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have taken their anguish to the corridors of power in West Bengal.

Today, Tuesday, November 26, the devastated family met with Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari at the state Assembly, demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. With trembling voices, the victim's mother asked, "What wrong did she do that she had to face such cruelty in the very place she dedicated her life to serving?" reports PTI.

Adhikari, responding to the family's plea, has committed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will demand decisive political and legal action against those behind the crime. The party will stage a sit-in protest at Raj Bhavan on December 10, demanding a comprehensive investigation and "exemplary punishment" for the perpetrators.

The doctor's body was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9, sending shockwaves through Kolkata's medical community and beyond. The savage crime has not only robbed a promising young life but has also exposed critical safety failures within a premier medical institution.

"We must set aside political interests and uncover the absolute truth," Adhikari emphasised, signalling a potential watershed moment in the quest for justice.

As the investigation continues, the parents' dignified yet heart-breaking pursuit of truth serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for accountability and systemic reform.