AP: Why are Janipalli hostel students suffering from skin allergies and fevers?

The health condition of students residing in Janipalli girls' hostel in Amalapuram, located in the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District in Andhra Pradesh, is deteriorating rapidly. Many students have been reported to be suffering from skin allergies and fevers.

The local residents have expressed their concerns over the lack of proper healthcare facilities provided to the students in the hostel. District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Durga Rao Dora stated that he was not aware of this issue yet, but has directed the local health staff to keep a close watch on the students' health and provide necessary care. He further said that immediate action to be taken to ensure the well-being of the students residing in the Janipalli girls' hostel, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Local resident R Raj Kumar has recently brought attention to the deteriorating conditions of the hostel where students are residing.

According to him, many students have been falling sick with fevers and skin allergies due to the poor living conditions. He further revealed that the state of the hostel's washroom and reading rooms is not up to par, causing inconvenience for the students.

Previously, it was only a few students who were experiencing health issues, but now the problem seems to have affected a larger number of students. This alarming situation has raised concerns about the overall hygiene and maintenance of the hostel, and immediate action should be taken to address these issues for the well-being of the students, said Raj Kumar.

Janipalli village ward member S Ranga Rao expressed his concerns about the health of hostel students, stating that they are unable to survive due to allergic wounds. He informed the concerned health staff about the situation, but they did not take any action to provide proper healthcare for the students, stated The New Indian Express report.

Ranga Rao strongly criticised the lack of care and empathy shown towards these students, stating that all students are equal in society and should be treated with equal importance. He urged the hostel staff to take care of the students as if they were their own children, emphasising the need for proper medical attention and care for the well-being of these students.

DMHO Dr Durga Rao Dora stated that this order will be issued as a precautionary measure, as the matter has not yet come to their notice.

According to Dr Dora, lack of proper awareness about health care can lead to students falling sick due to unhealthy conditions. Therefore, it is necessary for the local health staff to keep a close eye on the students' health and provide necessary assistance to prevent any potential health issues.