What other educational institutes can learn from Masai School

Identify the skills that are in demand. Students should understand that it is not just about theory these days, practical skills play a vital role. Employers are interested in seeing evidence of your skills. It is ideal for students to start small projects, contribute to open-source work, or freelance.

Recruiters value practical experience highly. Opt for internships, contract work, or even volunteer projects to gain exposure. If you’re learning to code, practice through coding challenges, hackathons, or by contributing to community projects. The experience you gain will add credibility and enhance your employability.