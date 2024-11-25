What other educational institutes can learn from Masai School
Masai has had a remarkable journey in a short time. What advice would you give to students who are struggling to find the right opportunities and feel stuck in their current situations?
Identify the skills that are in demand. Students should understand that it is not just about theory these days, practical skills play a vital role. Employers are interested in seeing evidence of your skills. It is ideal for students to start small projects, contribute to open-source work, or freelance.
Recruiters value practical experience highly. Opt for internships, contract work, or even volunteer projects to gain exposure. If you’re learning to code, practice through coding challenges, hackathons, or by contributing to community projects. The experience you gain will add credibility and enhance your employability.
How can other educational institutions learn from Masai’s model and contribute to solving the unemployment crisis in India?
Other educational institutions can adopt key elements of Masai’s model to help address the unemployment crisis by focusing on skills-based, job-oriented education.
A results-driven approach — where institutions are accountable for their students' employability — can encourage a stronger alignment with industry needs. Implementing models like 'Pay after Placement' can make quality education accessible to a broader population, reducing financial barriers that often keep students from pursuing in-demand skills.
Additionally, embracing real-world projects, hands-on learning, and consistent curriculum updates ensures students are well-prepared for the fast-evolving job market. By placing students' success at the core, educational institutions can play a vital role in transforming India’s workforce and tackling unemployment at its root.