Probe reveals Andhra Pradesh college issued certificate with forged attendance

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has arraigned an Andhra Pradesh (AP) college, its then principal and correspondent as an accused in the case pertaining to forged documents submitted by a retired railway guard turned advocate for enrolment in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2019, according to the chargesheet filed before a Chennai court.

The probe by GCP's Central Crime Branch found that Basava Rama Tarakam Memorial Law College (SBTRM) in Kadapa had issued the bonafide certificate that stated the accused, B Vipin, had attended 80% of the classes, which was based on fraudulent details entered in the attendance register, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Vipin had allegedly paid Rs 25,000 to two advocates Ulaganthan and Mohan Doss in October 2019 based on an assurance of enrolment in the bar council by influencing committee members.

This was nine months after the Bar had rejected his enrolment as he had completed his law degree from 2015-18 when he was working as a guard in the Southern Railway.

Vipin took voluntary retirement on May 20, 2017. In November 2019, Vipin approached the Bar again where an attempt to bribe the council was made, after which the then secretary Rajakumar filed a police complaint.

The case was registered by GCP in November 2019, and a special court in Chennai last week dismissed the discharge petitions filed by Vipin and then principal Himavantha Kumar.

Charges have been framed under sections for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code (IPC), and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) for attempting to bribe a public official. The investigation has conclusively established the role of Vipin and Kumar in the crime, CCB said before the court.

The investigation revealed that Vipin completed LLB course in regular stream despite not attending college properly as he was in government service. The course was completed fraudulently and certificates were obtained from the college after paying money, which were then submitted to the Bar for enrolment.

Kumar, the college and its correspondent Govarthana Reddy were arraigned as accused because they had issued the certificates knowing well that he did not attend the college regularly and that the contents of the bonafide certificate were false. Kumar contested the charges and said that maintaining attendance registers of students was not part of his duty as per university statute rules.

After the case had broken out, the Bar Council of TN and Puducherry had issued a warning to around 1,000 lawyers who had allegedly enrolled as advocates by producing forged college attendance records. Then Bar chairman PS Amalraj had warned of criminal action against such lawyers.

Timeline of events

January 2019: Vipin approaches Bar Council of TN and Puducherry for enrolment as advocate, rejected as he got the law degree while working in Railways

October 2019: Vipin allegedly pays `25,000 to two advocates who promises him enrolment

November 2019: Bar Council secretary files complaint after Vipin attempts to bribe him; two advocates and principal of college arrested

November 2024: Trial court dismisses discharge petition filed by Vipin and AP college principal