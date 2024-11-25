Meet Gukesh Dommaraju: The 18-year-old who might just become the youngest World Chess Champion

In April 2024, 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju made history by becoming the youngest player to compete in and win the prestigious FIDE World Chess Championship. Today, Gukesh takes on the World Chess Champion, 32-year-old GM Ding Liren, in the opening match of the World Chess Championship.

A native of Chennai, India’s rising star Dommaraju started his journey in chess at just seven years of age.

In 2022, Gukesh Dommaraju made history by surpassing Viswanathan Anand to become India’s highest-ranked chess player, a milestone that hadn't been achieved in over 36 years. What many may not know, however, is that Gukesh has received training from Anand himself since his early days.

Chess fans across India are eagerly awaiting the FIDE World Chess Championship for a thrilling reason. If Gukesh Dommaraju wins his match against Ding Liren, he could not only claim the world title but also make history as the youngest undisputed champion ever. The current record is held by Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he became world champion in 1985.

Not only this, this is the first time in 138 years that two Asian players are competing for the sport’s most prestigious title.

The World Chess Championship final is scheduled to take place from today, November 25 to December 13, 2024, in Singapore.