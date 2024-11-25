“Make decision by tomorrow on reopening schools in Delhi-NCR”: Supreme Court

In light of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Supreme Court has instructed the Air Quality Management Committee (AQMC) to make a decision by Tuesday, November 26, on whether schools in Delhi-NCR can resume in-person classes or continue with online classes.

This directive comes as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) remains in effect across the region due to persistently high levels of air pollution, as reported by ABP news.

Schools in Delhi and nearby areas remain closed today, Monday, November 25. During the hearing, the apex court observed that the current pollution levels prevent any immediate easing of restrictions.

However, the court stressed the importance of adopting a balanced approach and recommended a hybrid model for schools. Under this model, students with access to online education could continue their studies from home, while those without such resources would be allowed to attend school physically.

The commissioner appointed by the court presented a report highlighting that air pollution levels remain dangerously high. It was noted that the implementation of GRAP-4 measures has resulted in the suspension of in-person classes across the NCR, not just in Delhi.

The court also addressed concerns about students who lack the resources to participate in online classes. Recognising this, it suggested offering students the flexibility to choose between online and offline learning options, added ABP news.