IPL auctions 2025: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi youngest to be shortlisted. Read about him

All eyes are on the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2025 auction, especially with the inclusion of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has made history as the youngest cricketer ever to be shortlisted for an IPL auction.

Hailing from Tajpur village in Bihar, Vaibhav’s cricketing journey began at the age of four.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, he is the second youngest cricketer to play in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar, and the youngest in the modern era. Overall, he ranks as the fourth youngest to feature in the prestigious tournament.

In his career so far, Suryavanshi has scored 100 runs in five matches (10 innings) for Bihar, with a highest score of 41. His performance in recent Under-19 Test matches against Australia has been particularly notable. He smashed a rapid 58-ball century, the fastest by an India U-19 player, before being run out for 104 in the first innings of the opening test. His knock played a crucial role in setting up India U-19’s victory.

Suryavanshi holds the 491st spot on the IPL 2025 auction list and is classified under the uncapped batter category (UBA9).

The IPL 2025 player auction, set for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, features 574 shortlisted players. Ten teams will compete for these players, filling 204 available slots.