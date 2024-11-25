Don't harass students for non-payment of fees: Prakasam district collector

The District Collector A Thameem Ansariya warned all the Intermediate and Degree college managements not to restrict students from attending classes or deny them hall tickets for final or practical examinations for the reason that the Government Fee Reimbursement amount was not paid.

If it is found that any intermediate (Class XI and XII) or degree college managements restrict students from attending classes or deny them hall tickets for final or practical examinations due to non-payment of fee reimbursement amounts will be subject to serious punishment as per the law, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"We will take serious action against those colleges/educational institutions like cancellation of their registrations/affiliations or place them on the black list with immediate effect," the collector warned.

On Sunday, November 24, the collector's office informed through a note about how the government has already announced that it is going to pay all the student's fee reimbursement amounts to the concerned educational institutions' bank accounts directly very soon.

So, in this connection, no Intermediate or degree college managements should harass any student for non-payment of their fee. "There are reports we received that a few educational institutions are starting to harass students regarding their fee payments. So, no such harassment is allowed of any student and if any institute does so, they will face the music," the collector warned.