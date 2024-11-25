Delhi University Students' Union elections 2024: NSUI leads after two rounds of counting

The results of the 2024 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be announced today, November 25, 2024, reported Times Now.

According to the latest update, after two rounds of counting, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). NSUI's Ronak Khatri secured 2,471 votes, while ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary received 1,829 votes.

In the vice-president race, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap obtained 1,366 votes, while NSUI's Yash Nadal earned 1,900 votes.

The results would be here after nearly two months.

As the much-anticipated results are set to be revealed, the university has issued a series of strict guidelines for candidates, emphasising restrictions on certain activities such as bursting firecrackers or holding roadshows in celebration.

Additionally, candidates have been instructed to submit an affidavit to the university, with the required proforma made available on the official website.

This year’s competition is primarily between the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), backed by the Congress party; the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

While NSUI is aiming to retain several of its seats in the union, ABVP is hoping for a clean sweep of the elections.

Professor Satyapal Singh, the Chief Election Officer for the DUSU Elections 2024-25, stated that the Delhi High Court had instructed DU authorities to complete the vote counting on or before November 26, provided that all irregularities were rectified.

Over 53,000 students voted in the DUSU elections 2024. The vote counting for the Delhi University (DU) elections was scheduled to begin at 8 am today. The final results will be announced by 4 pm today, stated the Times Now report.