Credibility of QS World University rankings questioned as academic exposes paid ranking survey offer

A post by Professor V Ramgopal Rao, group Vice-Chancellor at Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has spurred criticisms of the university rankings, questioning their credibility.

Professor Rao received quite a lucrative offer from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), via which, in exchange for a hundred dollars, he was asked to complete a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) survey and provide positive reviews of their Department of Chemical Engineering, in order to improve the global standing of the department.

"A university is offering US$100 to participate in their rankings survey. The #Rankings game just got a lot more... interesting—or should I say, expensive! I see a few thousand faculty names in their email list. Even if a few 100 accept their offer, I guess they will be fine," wrote Rao on his LinkedIn, a professional networking site.