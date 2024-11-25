Capital in a chokehold: “Delhi is no longer a place I can live happily in” | Students who abandoned Delhi speak up

“We have seen 60 per cent sales growth since last week, but it is all from AQI-dependent. People are gravitating towards brands like Dyson, Philips, and Eureka Forbes,” said Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, stated a report by Business Standard.

Yet, for many who cannot afford such luxuries, the toxic air remains inescapable with an average cost of Rs 16,000 per room.

The story of resource disparity in combating pollution is age-old.

On Friday, November 22 it took a legal turn as the Supreme Court is said to review the potential easing of GRAP IV measures in Delhi-NCR from next week, particularly those affecting schools, headed by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih after parents challenged the suspension of physical classes, arguing lack of access to necessary technology at home.

Senior Advocate Meneka Guruswamy highlighted the presumption that home air is cleaner and urged flexibility for parents who prefer sending children to physical classes. The review is scheduled for December 2.

The politics of it

The pollution crisis has become a battleground for political parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blames the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government for rampant stubble burning, while the AAP points fingers at the Central government for its failure to provide solutions like artificial rain and region-wide GRAP implementation.

Such partisan squabbles detract from coordinated action, leaving citizens to bear the brunt.

Om questioned the delayed mandates, saying, “Isn’t it concerning that without government orders, students were still going to school in the smog? Our education system doesn’t seem to care.”

Chief Minister Atishi Marlena’s cabinet was quick to deflect the looking glass towards the Union Agricultural Minister, Shivraj Chauhan. Meanwhile, police crackdowns on firecrackers and partial remote work policies seem inadequate to tackle the magnitude of the crisis.

Dhritiman criticised the political response, stating, “For politicians, whenever something happens in Delhi, they trivialise the issue, focus on it briefly, and forget the solutions. They never ask what we, the people of Delhi, actually need until the situation reaches a tipping point.”

Yet, the saga of Indian political finger-pointing continues, Delhi’s Chief Minister, Atishi, in an interview with India Today, has vocalised the public’s frustration, refusing to share the blame for Delhi’s rampantly deteriorating AQI.