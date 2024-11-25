After Upa Lokayukta's visit, Dharwad hostel students get fridge, kitchen utensils

Students from several hostels in the city of Dharwad in Karnataka expressed their gratitude to Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra who visited various hostels recently.

Justice KN Phaneendra toured the city last week, visited several places and instructed the authorities concerned to act for the betterment of the areas by expressing his dissatisfaction with a few issues. During a visit to a few hostels and he also interacted with students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He came to know about the ground reality and instructed the authorities to correct many shortcomings. After Phaneendra's instruction, a majority of hostels followed it.

The hostel run by the Social Welfare Department now has a new fridge and even brand new kitchen utensils to serve food. The hostel students had staged protests for these facilities, but a visit by the Upa Lokayukta did the job in no time.

“We request the Upa Lokayukta to visit more such hostels, educational institutes and private hospitals to correct things there. People are in need of such dynamic authorities," they added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

During his visit, the residents of the hostels had complained about clean drinking water and general cleanliness, as per a report by Times of India.