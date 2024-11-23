VIRAL video of former tech engineer now begging on Bengaluru’s streets raises concerns

An engineer at a tech company has now turned to begging on the streets of Bengaluru in this dystopian world we do not want to imagine.



As per a video shared on the social media platform Instagram by Sharath Yuvaraj (@yuvaraja_official) over a week ago, he could be seen in a dishevelled state.



He stated that he was an engineer employed at a well-known tech consulting firm in Global Village Tech Park, now called Sattva Global City, near Mysuru Road in Bengaluru, before he decided to quit. His videos have since gone viral on social media, with a wave of support coming in from various quarters, reported Deccan Herald.



He mentioned that he turned to alcohol after losing his parents and now survives by begging. According to the account that shared his videos, he was found on JSS College Road in Jayanagar 8th Block. An IG user, who commented on the video, mentioned having spotted him in the area.



In the video, he could be seen talking about different subjects haphazardly, clearly indicating a deteriorated state of mental well-being.



In the rest of the video and the second video, the man rambled on about meditation, David Hume’s books, Albert Einstein’s work, and the brain’s hippocampus and amygdala. In the third video, he said that he had been to Frankfurt in 2013 and moved to Bengaluru.



Netizens have come forward to share their concerns, and to offer monetary support to him.

