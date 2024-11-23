Trump's cabinet filled with sexual transgressors including Secretary of Education Linda McMahon

The president-elect of the United States is gradually establishing his office in preparation for taking office in January 2025.



His emphasis on "America First" policies has led him to choose his loyalists in his administration, but his key staff members of the cabinet may have been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct, including Donald Trump himself.



The nominees for the secretary of defence, health and human services, and even education are allegedly involved in such cases.



According to ET Education, Linda McMahon, Co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is facing a lawsuit which was filed against her last month. The suit claims that McMahon knowingly allowed the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee dating back to the 1980s.



While McMahon has denied the allegations, the lawsuit, filed in October by five men, accuses a former employee, Melvin Phillips (who passed away in 2012), of targeting young men from disadvantaged backgrounds.



These individuals were hired as "ring boys" to assist with preparations for wrestling events. The lawsuit alleges that Phillips would then assault them in various locations, including his dressing room, hotels, and even in the wrestler's locker room.



According to the complaint, Linda McMahon and her husband Vince were enablers of the incident as they knew of Phillip's misconduct but did nothing to stop him.



According to ET Education, the matter is being investigated.