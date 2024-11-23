Times Interdisciplinary Sciences Rankings 2025: India most represented nation with 65 HEIs on the list

Indian Higher Educational Institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, and IIT Delhi have marked their spot among the finest educational institutions across the world in the Times Interdisciplinary Sciences Rankings 2025.

This gives India, which has the most representation in the list with 65 HEIs, a historic boost.

Anna University, Chennai ranked 42nd globally and first among Indian universities in the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025. VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) University came in at rank 65, and the SRM (Sri Ramaswamy Memorial) Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), which came in at rank 84, came next, India Today reports.

The rankings highlight the universities' efforts to incorporate a variety of academic fields in order to tackle global issues such as health crises, climate change, and technological advancement.

Research output, prestige, and cross-disciplinary collaboration were highlighted as important factors in the list, which evaluated 749 universities in 92 countries.

With 65 universities listed, India has cemented its place in the 2025 Interdisciplinary Science Rankings. Amity University, Noida came in at number 101, Lovely Professional University (LPU) at number 99, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMTS) at number 102, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) at number 103, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at number 105.

Institutions such as the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Punjab University, and Sharda University were also recognised for their achievements.

Here’s how Indian universities fared in the Rankings:

Anna University (Rank 42) VIT University (Rank 65) SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Rank 84) KIIT University (Rank 92) University of Delhi (Rank 98) Lovely Professional University (Rank 99) Amity University, Noida (Rank 101) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Rank 102) Jamia Millia Islamia (Rank 103) Jawaharlal Nehru University (Rank 105)

How the rest of the world fared

With top universities like Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) taking first and second place, respectively, the US continued to dominate the world stage.

With the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) placed third and ninth, respectively, Singapore was the only Asian nation to make the top 10.

With 47 colleges from 15 nations, Asia continues to be the most represented continent in the top 100. With six universities apiece, India and Saudi Arabia lead the Asian presence. Japan and Hong Kong came in second and third, respectively, with five universities each.

Notable mentions include China's Fudan University, which came in at number 16, and the University of Hong Kong, which came in at number 13.