The great medical divide: Why top NEET-PG rankers are choosing between screens and stethoscopes

In the high-stakes world of medical education, the preferences of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) toppers provide insight into shifting priorities among young doctors.

General Medicine and Radiology have emerged as the most sought-after specialisations this year as well, reflecting a confluence of ambition, pragmatism, and the harsh realities of India’s healthcare system.

What’s behind this trend? Is it the promise of career growth, the allure of high-tech innovation, or simply survival in an increasingly volatile profession?

General Medicine: The evergreen choice

General Medicine, long regarded as a foundational branch, continues to attract students seeking a versatile and dynamic career. Dr Om Sharma, who bagged All-India Rank (AIR) 42 in NEET-PG 2023, shared, “I chose General Medicine for its multi-organ involvement and its integrative nature. It’s a gateway to diverse super-specialisations like neurology and interventional cardiology.”

This field is also a favourite for students who value patient care. Dr Sharma explained, “I enjoy the satisfaction I get after helping patients directly and understanding their illnesses. For me, that’s more rewarding than focusing solely on diagnostics or technical work.”

An MBBS student from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh echoed this sentiment, pointing out that most toppers pursue General Medicine because they genuinely enjoy clinical care. “It’s not just about financial gains; this branch builds the foundation for newer fields like geriatric medicine,” the student said, on the condition of anonymity.

Radiology: The safe, high-tech option

Radiology, once the top choice for most NEET-PG toppers, has seen a slight decline but remains THE preferred field. The specialisation is known for its modern, tech-driven approach, appealing to those who prioritise safety and work-life balance.

"When I pursued radiology in 2016, about 70-80% of students chose it over other specialisations," recalls Dr BD Charan, an interventional neuro-radiologist and Assistant Professor at AIIMS Rishikesh. "But now we're seeing a significant pivot towards General Medicine, while Radiology numbers are declining," he observes.

“Radiology offers excellent career opportunities, particularly in private hospitals and abroad. However, its high setup costs — like Rs 10–12 crore for an MRI machine — make it less accessible in many parts of India,” said Dr BD Charan.

On the other hand General Medicine practitioners can start with basic equipment.

However, both specialisations offer distinct advantages: Radiology provides better work-life balance and safety, while General Medicine opens doors to different super-specialties.

The field's expensive nature and recent saturation due to increased seats over the past five to six years have led many radiologists to explore opportunities in the US and Europe.

"In India, doctors face two choices," Dr Charan notes, "Either disconnect from patients and move to the private sector, where Radiology offers good income and work-life balance, or choose General Medicine – an evergreen option, that keeps doors open for future specialisation."

When asked about the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiology, Dr Charan dismissed fears of loss of jobs. “AI will support radiologists, not replace them. It can automate routine tasks but cannot replace human expertise in diagnostics.”

Why surgery is losing its shine

Surgical fields, once considered prestigious, are now less appealing to NEET-PG aspirants. The reasons? Poor healthcare infrastructure, safety issues, and the long years of training required.

“Surgery demands genuine passion and often works best for those who inherit family hospitals,” said Dr Charan and added, “The complexity of the field and the need for decades of dedication deter most students.”

Safety concerns and systemic issues

Safety is a major factor shaping these preferences. Incidents like the violence faced by doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have left students and families concerned about physical risks.

“Unlike in properly managed institutions like AIIMS, most of the medical institutions take the safety of doctors for granted. Fields like Radiology or Medicine feel safer because they involve less direct conflict with patients,” Dr Sharma explained.

Systemic challenges also loom large. While undergraduate medical seats have increased, postgraduate seats have not kept pace, leading to fierce competition. “The shortage of PG seats forces students to settle for less-preferred branches or consider studying abroad,” said the AIIMS MBBS student.

The road ahead for Indian healthcare

These trends are reshaping the future of Indian medicine. General Medicine appeals to those who value patient care and flexibility, while Radiology offers a tech-forward, safer path. However, both fields face challenges that need addressing.

As India’s healthcare system evolves, ensuring enough postgraduate opportunities and addressing safety concerns will be critical to supporting young doctors and their aspirations. The decisions made by today’s NEET-PG toppers aren’t just about their careers — they will have far-reaching implications for the future of healthcare in India.