Supreme Court justice cautions against "Whatsapp University", misinformation in the digital age

Today, Saturday, November 23, Supreme Court Justice KV Viswanathan highlighted the growing spread of misinformation through digital platforms and mobile apps like WhatsApp, while referring to the popular term, 'WhatsApp University' which describes the widespread circulation of fake news and misinformation on online platforms.

He further cautioned against being influenced by such messages, reported Bar and Bench.



Looking first into the truth

He remarked that there is a significant rise in misconstrued facts and we should look into the truth first.



"Nowadays a lot of misconceptions are there. We have this WhatsApp University. We should not get carried away by such messages. A lot of truth decay [is] happening," said Viswanathan.



The judge commented on this while speaking during an event at OP Jindal Global Law University.



Constitutional progress and minority rights

In his speech, the judge emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of minorities. He also clarified that the term "minority" encompasses not just religious minorities, but also linguistic minorities.



"We are all minorities. Somehow the term minority has been encompassed with religion, but it includes linguistic minorities also. It is very important to protect these rights also. Whether we are judges, legislature or executive, we have to defend to the hilt," he said.



On the performance of India as a Constitutional democracy, the judge said that it is important to reflect upon past activities and its institutions.



"Predominantly, we have done extraordinarily well," he stated.



Justice Viswanathan praised the success of India's Constitution, noting its smooth functioning and the integrity of its citizens. He highlighted that no apex court judge, state legislature member, or executive has overstayed their tenure.