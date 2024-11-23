SFI launches drive to collect 10 lakh signatures from students to urge students' union election

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), has initiated a statewide signature campaign aimed at collecting 10 lakh signatures from students to urge the Tamil Nadu government to reinstate students' union elections in educational institutions, promoting democracy on campuses.

Speaking about the SFI's initiative, state secretary of the outfit G Aravinthasamy told The New Indian Express that the ban on students' union elections, imposed in the late 1990s, stemmed from concerns about "route thala" (bus route leaders) issues in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, as well as surrounding districts.

"However, even after two decades of the ban, the 'route thala' problems persist. This clearly indicates that there is no direct connection between the union elections and such issues," he explained.

G Aravinthasamy emphasised the need to reintroduce union elections in government and government-aided arts and science colleges, engineering and medical colleges, universities, and central universities.

"Elected student unions are essential for fostering democracy and leadership within campuses," he added.

The collected signatures, along with a memorandum, will be submitted to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in January next year, according to a report by The New Indian Express.