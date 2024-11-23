Puducherry LG exhorts students to participate in Create in India Challenge

sPuducherry Lieutenant Governor (L-G) K Kailashnathan has urged students to actively participate in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s Create in India Challenge, launched as part of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Gyan Kumbh National Education Conclave, organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in collaboration with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Pondicherry University, the L-G highlighted the importance of fostering creativity and innovation to shape India’s future.

The event focuses on the transformative role of education in promoting sustainable development and cultural integration.

A special exhibition stall by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been set up at the venue to raise awareness about WAVES and its initiatives.

In his inaugural address, the Lt Governor emphasised the need to promote Indian languages as mediums for modern science, technology, education, and governance, to bridge socio-economic and cultural gaps. He advocated for a shift from colonial-era education systems to a character-building approach that supports holistic development.

By fostering peaceful coexistence, encouraging value-based family life, adopting eco-friendly lifestyles, ensuring sustainable consumption, and nurturing responsible citizenship, Puducherry can be a leader in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), he said.

The event included tributes to iconic Indian figures in science, such as Srinivasa Ramanujan, CV Raman, and APJ Abdul Kalam.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam and attended by Speaker Selvam, Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge) Dr Tharanikkarasu, and several notable dignitaries, academicians, and students from South Indian universities.