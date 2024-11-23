Plans for the future of Masai School
Despite offering the ‘Pay after Placement’ model, Masai School has remained profitable. How do you manage to maintain financial sustainability while ensuring accessibility for students?
We carefully select the students in Masai. During the admission process, we look at students' aptitude and commitment to learning, which can minimise the risk of students defaulting on payments after placement.
We also establish partnerships with tech companies and institutes to offer relevant training that can provide better placements for our students.
Masai drives home a curriculum that better aligns with industry requirements, ensuring students are generating skills that make them instantly employable.
This, in itself, is both putting more inflow into the placement rates and attracting motivated students who want to secure jobs.
What are your plans for the future of Masai School? Do you see any new initiatives or expansion into other areas of education or employability?
Masai School has ambitious plans for the future, with a clear focus on expanding our impact in both education and employability. Our core mission remains helping individuals become job-ready through skill-based training, but we're exploring ways to broaden this scope. Through strategic partnerships with private colleges and other educational institutions, we’re making strides to reach students who might not otherwise have access to our industry-aligned curriculum.
This approach allows us to equip a wider range of learners with the skills demanded by today’s job market.
One of our significant initiatives is Placed by Masai, which addresses the hiring challenges faced by companies across industries.
By closely collaborating with private colleges and tailoring our courses to meet specific industry needs, Masai aims to build a talent pool that is not only highly skilled but also prepared to make an immediate impact in the workplace.