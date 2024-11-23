Plans for the future of Masai School

A

We carefully select the students in Masai. During the admission process, we look at students' aptitude and commitment to learning, which can minimise the risk of students defaulting on payments after placement.

We also establish partnerships with tech companies and institutes to offer relevant training that can provide better placements for our students.

Masai drives home a curriculum that better aligns with industry requirements, ensuring students are generating skills that make them instantly employable.

This, in itself, is both putting more inflow into the placement rates and attracting motivated students who want to secure jobs.